Chinn Talbot Gilby join 'Harry Potter' TV series in 2026
Entertainment
Big news for Potter fans: the upcoming Harry Potter TV series just announced Hannah Chinn as Lily Potter, Jasper Talbot as James Potter, and Harry Gilby as Charlie Weasley.
The show premieres December 25, 2026, bringing J.K. Rowling's world back to screens in a fresh adaptation.
'Harry Potter' season 1 casts trio
Season one will revisit Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, starring Dominic McLaughlin (Harry), Alastair Stout (Ron), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione).
Season two adds Kit Harington as Gilderoy Lockhart.
Francesca Gardiner leads as writer and executive producer, with Mark Mylod executive producing and directing several episodes.