'Chiraiya' teaser: Divya Dutta-Sanjay Mishra explore marital rape
Entertainment
JioHotstar just dropped the teaser for "Chiraiya," a new series directed by Shashant Shah and featuring Divya Dutta, Sanjay Mishra, and more.
The show dives into the rarely discussed topic of marital rape in Indian families.
Teaser shows Pooja's journey from hopeful bride to domestic abuse victim
The teaser starts with Pooja, a hopeful bride, but quickly reveals her pain and injuries as she faces abuse at home. It asks: does marriage mean automatic consent?
Divya Dutta shared how her role made her realize why many women stay silent to protect their relationships.
Release date and streaming platform
"Chiraiya" will stream exclusively on JioHotstar. Chiraiya will be released on JioHotstar on March 8, 2026.