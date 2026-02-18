Chiranjeevi pens emotional note for wife Surekha on her birthday
What's the story
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi has penned a heartfelt note for his wife, Surekha Konidala, on her birthday. In the post shared on X (formerly Twitter), he credited her for his success and expressed gratitude for her unwavering support since their marriage in 1980. The couple is also gearing up to celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary soon.
Heartfelt note
'You have been my greatest strength'
Chiranjeevi said, "You are the nucleus of our family, the one who binds us all with love." "If anyone asks me the secret of my success, it is not my talent or hard work, 'It is you.'" "In every crisis, in every celebration, you are the one who holds us together." "On your birthday today, and as we approach our wedding anniversary, I want to say this from my heart - I am what I am because of you."
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
నా ప్రతి అడుగులో నా వెంట నడిచిన సురేఖ కు జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు ❤️— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2026
Happy Birthday to dearest Surekha.
From the day we got married on February 20, 1980, you have been my greatest strength. As we celebrate your birthday
today and our wedding anniversary in advance,my heart is… pic.twitter.com/H0J6sE7kTK
Family ties
Chiranjeevi's professional and personal life
Chiranjeevi (70), who recently starred in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, will next be seen in Vishwambhara. He is also a part of Srikanth Odela's untitled project, tentatively titled #ChiruOdela. Meanwhile, he has three children with Konidala: two daughters, Sushmitha and Sreeja, and a son, Ram Charan, who is also an actor. Konidela's age is not publicly available.