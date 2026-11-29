Chiranjeevi just shared a new poster for his upcoming film Kaaka, set to hit theaters worldwide on January 13, 2027. The poster reveals a fresh take on his fan favorite character, Auto Johnny.

Chiranjeevi said, "@dirbobby and the entire team are putting their heart and soul into making #KAAKA a memorable theatrical experience. See you all in theaters worldwide on January 13, 2027."

He gave a shoutout to director Bobby Kolli and the team for their efforts in making the film memorable.