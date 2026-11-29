Chiranjeevi shares 'Kaaka' poster, confirms worldwide January 13 release
Chiranjeevi just shared a new poster for his upcoming film Kaaka, set to hit theaters worldwide on January 13, 2027. The poster reveals a fresh take on his fan favorite character, Auto Johnny.
Chiranjeevi said, "@dirbobby and the entire team are putting their heart and soul into making #KAAKA a memorable theatrical experience. See you all in theaters worldwide on January 13, 2027."
He gave a shoutout to director Bobby Kolli and the team for their efforts in making the film memorable.
Kolli directs family action 'Kaaka'
Directed by Kolli, Kaaka mixes family drama with action.
Chiranjeevi stars as Kadiri Kalidas, joined by Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj. Anurag Kashyap plays a powerful antagonist, adding intensity to the story.
A teaser also showed Chiranjeevi's role as Satyam, a shrimp farm supervisor, pulling off some clever moves like fishing keys out of a shrimp pool using an electromagnet.