Chiranjeevi starts shooting 'MEGAVerse' for Netflix on October 27
Chiranjeevi is stepping into the OTT world with his first-ever talk show, MEGAVerse, being made for Netflix.
Shooting kicks off October 27, 2026, and the debut episode is expected to feature fan-favorite actors Brahmanandam, Sunil, and Satya.
For those who remember him hosting Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu (the Telugu Kaun Banega Crorepati), this is a fresh new format for the superstar.
Balakrishna and Babu embrace talk shows
Chiranjeevi's move follows a growing trend: senior Telugu film stars are jumping into talk shows and connecting with fans in new ways.
Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable and Jagapathi Babu's Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi have already ventured into the format, hosting conversations with actors and other personalities.
Meanwhile, Chiru isn't slowing down on movies either: he's got Kaaka and Vishwambhara lined up.