Chiranjeevi starts shooting 'MEGAVerse' for Netflix on October 27

Chiranjeevi is stepping into the OTT world with his first-ever talk show, MEGAVerse, being made for Netflix.

Shooting kicks off October 27, 2026, and the debut episode is expected to feature fan-favorite actors Brahmanandam, Sunil, and Satya.

For those who remember him hosting Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu (the Telugu Kaun Banega Crorepati), this is a fresh new format for the superstar.