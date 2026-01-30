Chiranjeevi teams up with Anurag Kashyap for new film, shooting starts February
Entertainment
Big news for Telugu cinema fans: Chiranjeevi is joining forces with director Bobby for a new movie, and Anurag Kashyap is also on board.
The project officially kicks off in February and already has people talking, since this combo promises something different from the usual.
Chiranjeevi's last film was a box office win
Chiranjeevi's previous release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (January 12), saw him play a national security officer trying to reconnect with his family.
While critics were mixed, the movie still did well at the box office—thanks mostly to Chiru's dedicated fanbase.