Chiranjeevi to play Kadiri Kalidas in 'Kaaka' 13 January 2027
Entertainment
Chiranjeevi just dropped some big news for fans: he'll play Kadiri Kalidas in the upcoming action thriller Kaaka, directed by Bobby Kolli.
The film is set to hit theaters on January 13, 2027.
Fun fact: the first glimpse showed him as K. Sathyam, a supervisor at Ammaji Aqua Industries.
'Kaaka' teaser shows electromagnet key retrieval
Get ready for intense action mixed with family drama: Kaaka promises both.
The cast features Anaswara Rajan, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sunil, and Rachita Ram alongside Chiranjeevi.
Production is moving fast (check out those BTS photos!), and a recent teaser shows Chiranjeevi's character using an electromagnet in a shrimp pool, retrieving the key while several weapons come out as well.