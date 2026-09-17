Chiranjeevi's 'Kaaka' set for January 13, 2027 worldwide for Sankranthi
Entertainment
Big news for Chiranjeevi fans: his next film Kaaka is set to hit theaters worldwide on January 13, 2027, right in time for Sankranthi.
The makers confirmed the date and even teased a first single coming soon.
This announcement comes just as rumors were swirling about a box office clash with Vishwambhara, another Chiranjeevi project that's still waiting on its own release date.
Chiranjeevi plays dual roles in 'Kaaka'
Directed by Bobby (who previously delivered Waltair Veerayya with Chiranjeevi), Kaaka will see Chiranjeevi in two different roles: one as K Satyam, an aqua industry supervisor, and another as a younger action hero in flashbacks.
Anaswara Rajan joins the cast as Ammulu Paapa.
Vishwambhara, meanwhile, is still keeping its plans under wraps, so all eyes are on Kaaka for now!