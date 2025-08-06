'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar' co-stars in ugly spat: Explained
Things got tense between "Chirodini Tumi Je Amar" co-stars after Ditipriya Roy accused Jeetu Kamal of inappropriate behavior.
It all started when Kamal posted a behind-the-scenes photo that Roy found uncomfortable—she reported it, he took it down, but then she faced online trolling for speaking up.
Roy's allegations and Kamal's response
Roy shared on social media that Kamal's jokes and messages had crossed the line, mentioning incidents like receiving an AI-generated photo with inappropriate jokes and intrusive questions about her personal life. She said these made her feel uneasy and violated.
Kamal responded by posting their chat screenshots, insisting he respects Roy and only deleted the photo to keep things peaceful.
He also suggested Roy might be influenced by others, while she says she just wants to work with dignity despite the backlash.