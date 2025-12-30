Chitrangada Singh responds to 'Housefull 5' backlash Entertainment Dec 30, 2025

Chitrangada Singh responded to criticism of Housefull 5 after people called out the film for how it shows women.

She told Bollywood Hungama, "Not everything can be politically correct, morally correct, socially correct. We can't always be carrying the baton for everything through a film."

The movie hit theaters on June 6 and stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh alongside her.