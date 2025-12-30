Chitrangada Singh responds to 'Housefull 5' backlash
Chitrangada Singh responded to criticism of Housefull 5 after people called out the film for how it shows women.
She told Bollywood Hungama, "Not everything can be politically correct, morally correct, socially correct. We can't always be carrying the baton for everything through a film."
The movie hit theaters on June 6 and stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh alongside her.
What's her perspective?
Singh says Housefull 5 is meant to entertain, not send a message about real life.
She pointed out that she's played strong women in movies like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Inkaar, but sometimes roles are just for fun.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this one's a whodunit set on a luxury cruise with impostors chasing a billionaire's fortune.
How's the film doing?
Despite criticism online—mainly about sexist jokes and over-the-top comedy—the movie has done well at the box office.
Made on a ₹240 crore budget, it's already pulled in over ₹288 crore worldwide.