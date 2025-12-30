Ajay Devgn lets director handle Akshaye Khanna's sudden exit from 'Drishyam 3'

What led to Khanna's exit?

Khanna had signed on for the film and even blocked his dates, but creative clashes popped up—mainly over his request to change his look for continuity with Drishyam 2. Since the story picks up right after the last film, Pathak didn't agree.

Things got messier when Khanna reportedly asked for a bigger paycheck after his recent hit Dhurandhar.

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed this and said they've sent Khanna a legal notice for breaking the contract.