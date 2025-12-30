Ajay Devgn lets director handle Akshaye Khanna's sudden exit from 'Drishyam 3'
Just days before filming was set to start, Akshaye Khanna walked out of Drishyam 3.
Director Abhishek Pathak shared that Ajay Devgn gave him full freedom to deal with the situation, saying, "He left it to me completely."
What led to Khanna's exit?
Khanna had signed on for the film and even blocked his dates, but creative clashes popped up—mainly over his request to change his look for continuity with Drishyam 2. Since the story picks up right after the last film, Pathak didn't agree.
Things got messier when Khanna reportedly asked for a bigger paycheck after his recent hit Dhurandhar.
Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed this and said they've sent Khanna a legal notice for breaking the contract.
Who's joining instead?
Instead of recasting Khanna's role, the team is bringing in Jaideep Ahlawat as a new character.
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Tabu are heading to Goa next week for a month-long shoot.
The movie is aiming for an October 2, 2026 release.