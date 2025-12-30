Chitrangda Singh defends 'Housefull 5' after sexism criticism
Chitrangda Singh is standing by "Housefull 5" as it faces backlash for sexism and objectifying women.
She shared, "Not everything can be politically correct, morally correct, socially correct. We can't always be carrying the baton for everything through a film. It's supposed to entertain you."
She stressed that not every movie needs to be politically or socially perfect.
What's the controversy?
The film has been called out for over-sexualizing female characters with inappropriate jokes and innuendos.
Still, Singh describes it as a family entertainer with its own brand of humor—comparing it to comedies like "Hera Pheri," "Golmaal," and specifically Adam Sandler's "You Don't Mess with the Zohan" and "Pink Panther."
She pointed out that every film has a different audience, so viewers can choose what suits them.
Director's take
Director Tarun Mansukhani weighed in too, saying successful films often attract criticism, but he hopes people focus on filmmaking skills instead of personal attacks.
Despite the noise, "Housefull 5" has done well at the box office.