Chitrangda Singh defends 'Housefull 5' after sexism criticism

What's the controversy?

The film has been called out for over-sexualizing female characters with inappropriate jokes and innuendos.

Still, Singh describes it as a family entertainer with its own brand of humor—comparing it to comedies like "Hera Pheri," "Golmaal," and specifically Adam Sandler's "You Don't Mess with the Zohan" and "Pink Panther."

She pointed out that every film has a different audience, so viewers can choose what suits them.