Chopda joined 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' to reveal himself
Entertainment
Actor Harshad Chopda, known for his TV roles, made his reality show debut on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.
He shared that he joined not to win, but to let viewers see his true self.
"Letting people see the real me was my idea of winning," he said.
Chopda relinquished finalist spot for Joshi
Chopda's most talked-about moment was giving up his finalist spot for co-star Shivangi Joshi, something he says he still feels good about.
The show helped him feel more self-aware and confident on screen.
While the experience boosted his confidence, Chopda says acting is still where he feels at home, though he might play more competitively if he joins another reality show in the future.