Chopra brings daughter Malti Marie to 'Bluefly' Gold Coast shoot
Priyanka Chopra is shooting her new sci-fi film Bluefly on Australia's Gold Coast, and she's brought her daughter Malti Marie along for the adventure.
Fans got a peek behind the scenes as Priyanka shared sweet moments, like Malti singing the Gayatri Mantra, flipping through scripts, and enjoying beach time with grandma Madhu Chopra.
The movie drops in theaters worldwide on April 7, 2027.
Antal directs 'Bluefly' starring Chopra Crowe
Directed by Nimrod Antal, Bluefly stars Priyanka alongside Russell Crowe.
The story follows a former pilot and a U.N. interpreter teaming up with a US special-ops crew to track down a missing military plane in Congo.