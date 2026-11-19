Priyanka Chopra is shooting her new sci-fi film Bluefly on Australia's Gold Coast, and she's brought her daughter Malti Marie along for the adventure.

Fans got a peek behind the scenes as Priyanka shared sweet moments, like Malti singing the Gayatri Mantra, flipping through scripts, and enjoying beach time with grandma Madhu Chopra.

The movie drops in theaters worldwide on April 7, 2027.