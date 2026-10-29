Chopra Jonas and Scott executive produce Oscar-qualified 'We Were Here'
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Andrew Scott are now executive producers for We Were Here, an Indian short film that's already Oscar-qualified.
Directed by Pranav Bhasin, the quirky mockumentary follows three retirees in a small town who pretend to be household appliances as a creative way to push back against AI taking over.
The film is set to drop on The New Yorker's YouTube channels.
'We Were Here' collects 20+ awards
We Were Here has been making waves at over 80 festivals, picking up more than 20 awards, including the Canal+ Prize at Clermont-Ferrand and an Oscar-qualifying win at Palm Springs.
With big names like Chopra Jonas and Scott now on board, the film's playful take on AI feels even more timely, and it's likely to get a lot more attention from viewers everywhere.