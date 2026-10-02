Chopra Jonas posts 'Don't Trouble the Trouble' trailer on Instagram
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas just gave a shoutout to the new Telugu fantasy flick Don't Trouble The Trouble, which hit theaters on October 2.
Produced by SS Karthikeya and presented by SS Rajamouli, the movie stars Fahadh Faasil as a magician who teams up with a young genie, played by Ssara Palekar.
Priyanka shared the trailer on Instagram and wished the team luck, encouraging everyone to catch it on the big screen.
Chopra Jonas to join Rajamouli's 'Varanasi'
Directed by Shashank Yeleti, Don't Trouble The Trouble is all about magic, wishes, and unexpected friendships.
Also, heads up: Priyanka is set for her Indian cinema comeback in Rajamouli's large-scale action-adventure Varanasi next year, where she'll make her Telugu debut alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.