Chopra Jonas posts 'Don't Trouble the Trouble' trailer on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas just gave a shoutout to the new Telugu fantasy flick Don't Trouble The Trouble, which hit theaters on October 2.

Produced by SS Karthikeya and presented by SS Rajamouli, the movie stars Fahadh Faasil as a magician who teams up with a young genie, played by Ssara Palekar.

Priyanka shared the trailer on Instagram and wished the team luck, encouraging everyone to catch it on the big screen.