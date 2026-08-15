Chopra: Kapoor Shroff acted unpaid in '1942' restored for ₹9.36cr
Entertainment
Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra just shared that Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff acted in 1942: A Love Story without taking any payment, since the film's budget was only ₹12 lakh; they even helped build the set themselves.
Chopra also credits R. D. Burman's music as the heart of the movie, saying it shaped its entire vibe.
Interestingly, he spent a whopping ₹9.36 crore on the remastering and restoring of the film, way more than what it originally cost to make.
'1942' restored Aug21 2026
Back in 1994, using Dolby sound meant Indian theaters couldn't play it properly, but overseas audiences loved it; people lined up outside London's Mayfair Odeon to watch.
Now, the restored version is set to hit screens on August 21, 2026.