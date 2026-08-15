Chopra: Kapoor Shroff acted unpaid in '1942' restored for ₹9.36cr

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra just shared that Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff acted in 1942: A Love Story without taking any payment, since the film's budget was only ₹12 lakh; they even helped build the set themselves.

Chopra also credits R. D. Burman's music as the heart of the movie, saying it shaped its entire vibe.

Interestingly, he spent a whopping ₹9.36 crore on the remastering and restoring of the film, way more than what it originally cost to make.