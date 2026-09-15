Chopra recharges at JOALI Maldives nearly a year after motherhood

Parineeti Chopra just treated herself to a dreamy break at JOALI Maldives, nearly a year after becoming a mother.

She shared a series of pictures and videos from Muravandhoo Island, calling it "the best villas in the Maldives" and one of the most thoughtfully designed places she had visited.

Her trip was all about recharging: think barefoot walks, long stretches by the water, massages, and plenty of ice cream.