Chopra recharges at JOALI Maldives nearly a year after motherhood
Parineeti Chopra just treated herself to a dreamy break at JOALI Maldives, nearly a year after becoming a mother.
She shared a series of pictures and videos from Muravandhoo Island, calling it "the best villas in the Maldives" and one of the most thoughtfully designed places she had visited.
Her trip was all about recharging: think barefoot walks, long stretches by the water, massages, and plenty of ice cream.
JOALI Maldives blends art and luxury
JOALI is known for its blend of art and luxury, with 73 accommodations, cool art installations everywhere, and even a personal butler called a Jadugar.
Foodies would love the five dining options serving everything from Southeast Asian to Italian dishes, Parineeti joked about "Ek ice cream everyday."
With rates starting around ₹200,000 per night, it's definitely an escape for those who want privacy and serious style.