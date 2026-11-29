Chopra reportedly likes reel questioning Kapoor's 'Ramayana' box office ambitions
Priyanka Chopra has caught attention after she reportedly liked an Instagram reel that questions Ranbir Kapoor's film, Ramayana.
The reel pokes at the movie's big box-office ambitions, and a screenshot of her like has also surfaced online.
Video questions 'Ramayana' budget transparency
The video also highlights concerns about the film's budget transparency, mentioning Prime Focus's investments, its rising stock prices, and recent Income Tax searches.
While the creator says no direct link was being suggested between these developments, Chopra's possible endorsement has definitely added to conversations around Ramayana.