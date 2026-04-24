Chopra to receive Global Vanguard honor at Gold House Gala
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra is set to be honored with the Global Vanguard Honor at this year's Gold House Gold Gala in Los Angeles on May 9. The award celebrates her 25 years of breaking barriers between Asian Pacific and Western entertainment.
Alongside Priyanka, EJAE and Charles Melton will also be recognized for making waves globally.
Gold 100 spotlights over 650 leaders
This year's event spotlights over 650 leaders across fields like entertainment, tech, business, and fashion on its Gold 100 List.
With the theme "A New Gold World," the gala highlights teamwork in a divided world and honors cultural icons like Jet Li, Simu Liu, and Eileen Gu.
Meanwhile, Priyanka continues her global journey with SS Rajamouli's new film Varanasi.