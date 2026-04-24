Chopra to receive Global Vanguard honor at Gold House Gala Entertainment Apr 24, 2026

Priyanka Chopra is set to be honored with the Global Vanguard Honor at this year's Gold House Gold Gala in Los Angeles on May 9. The award celebrates her 25 years of breaking barriers between Asian Pacific and Western entertainment.

Alongside Priyanka, EJAE and Charles Melton will also be recognized for making waves globally.