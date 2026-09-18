Chopra to star in 'Shaque: Trust No One' Netflix series
Entertainment
Parineeti Chopra is stepping into the OTT world with Shaque: Trust No One, streaming on Netflix from September 24, 2026.
The series follows her as a mother who spends nine years searching for her missing child, with Soni Razdan and Tahir Raj Bhasin joining the cast.
D'Silva says 'Shaque' built on uncertainty
Directed by Rensil D'Silva, Shaque dives into themes of truth, suspicion, and a mother's determination.
D'Silva describes it as "a thriller built on uncertainty where every revelation leads to another question and every relationship unfolds in layers," promising plenty of suspense and twists to keep you guessing till the end.