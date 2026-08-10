Chopra visits Siddhivinayak Temple with daughter Malti after Hyderabad shoot
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra made a quick visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple after landing in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie.
This peaceful stop came right after she had been shooting for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi in Hyderabad.
She even shared a sweet moment online: Malti gazing out at the Mumbai skyline.
Chopra set for 'Varanasi' 'Bluefly' 'Reset'
Dressed in a pink ethnic suit, Priyanka smiled and waved to fans outside the temple, with videos of her friendly interactions shared on Instagram.
Up next: she stars in Varanasi (out April 7, 2027) with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, plus she's got Bluefly with Russell Crowe and Reset with Orlando Bloom coming soon.