Chopra's 'scared' remark on 'Lock Upp 2' sparks homophobia accusations
Entertainment
Harshad Chopra, currently on Netflix's Lock Upp 2, is in the spotlight for remarks about being "scared" of gay people.
During a chat with co-contestant Shreya Kalra, he said being wary doesn't mean someone hates the LGBTQ+ community, a comment that quickly sparked debate online and led to accusations of homophobia.
Kalra rebukes Chopra, viewers divided
Shreya pushed back, saying, "You feel gay people hit on you... But with that thought you are putting every gay person in the same box, which is not true."
The exchange has split viewers: some say Harshad's words were misunderstood, while others see it as part of a bigger issue.