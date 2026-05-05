Choudary dies in Udaipur car accident, body to Chennai Wednesday
RB Choudary, the well-known Tamil film producer behind Super Good Films, has died in a car accident in Udaipur.
His team confirmed the news and said his body will be brought to Chennai on Wednesday.
Choudary was known for bringing iconic movies to life across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema.
Choudary founded Super Good Films
Choudary started out in the Malayalam industry before making it big in Tamil films from 1989. He founded Super Good Films (fun fact: named after "Good Knight" mosquito mats!) and produced films.
Before movies, he worked in steel, exports, and jewelry businesses.
He was married to Mahjabeen and is survived by four sons: Suresh (producer), Jeevan (entrepreneur), Jithan Ramesh (actor-producer), and Jiiva (actor).
His passing leaves a big gap in Indian cinema.