Choudary dies in Udaipur car accident, body to Chennai Wednesday

Choudary founded Super Good Films

Choudary started out in the Malayalam industry before making it big in Tamil films from 1989. He founded Super Good Films (fun fact: named after "Good Knight" mosquito mats!) and produced films.

Before movies, he worked in steel, exports, and jewelry businesses.

He was married to Mahjabeen and is survived by four sons: Suresh (producer), Jeevan (entrepreneur), Jithan Ramesh (actor-producer), and Jiiva (actor).

His passing leaves a big gap in Indian cinema.