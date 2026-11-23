Sapna says she's focusing on her own well-being now: "I am focusing on myself and my health, which is why I have filed for divorce."

She also opened up about how family commitments made her lose track of her own goals and pointed out that women often get caught up emotionally in relationships.

For now, she's not thinking about remarriage—she just wants to be authentic in any future connections: "I just want to be real with whoever I am with."