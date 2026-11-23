Choudhary ends 6-year marriage to Sahu, hints at infidelity
Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary is ending her six-year marriage to Veer Sahu, saying it just wasn't fulfilling anymore.
She hinted at infidelity as a factor, sharing that she and Veer know what led to the breakdown and that they separated when the marriage stopped working.
Choudhary filed for divorce, prioritizes health
Sapna says she's focusing on her own well-being now: "I am focusing on myself and my health, which is why I have filed for divorce."
She also opened up about how family commitments made her lose track of her own goals and pointed out that women often get caught up emotionally in relationships.
For now, she's not thinking about remarriage—she just wants to be authentic in any future connections: "I just want to be real with whoever I am with."