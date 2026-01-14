Next Article
'Chowkidar' trailer: Pruthvi Ambaar leads family drama
Entertainment
The trailer for Chowkidar, a Kannada-Telugu family drama, just dropped.
Starring Pruthvi Ambaar as the only son of Sai Kumar and Shwetha, the film dives into how family life has changed—from big families with little to parents giving their all to a single child.
Directed by Chandrashekar Bandiyappa, Chowkidar hits theaters January 30, 2026.
Father-son struggles take center stage
The trailer spotlights a tense father-son relationship.
Sai Kumar's voiceover reflects on growing up with many siblings and not much to go around, compared to now where he tries to give his son everything.
Expect themes like lost dreams, tough choices, and Ambaar's struggle to turn his life around—plus appearances from Dhanya Ramkumar and others.