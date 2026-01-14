'Dhurandhar' breaks North American records, outshines 'Baahubali 2'

In numbers:

Dhurandhar has set a new North American record for Indian films with $21 million in the US and Canada—beating Baahubali 2's $20.7 million and Kalki 2898 AD's $18.5 million.

Overseas earnings hit $32 million despite being restricted in the Middle East, making it number one in Australia and placing it 13th all-time among Indian films abroad.

Back home in India, it's now the highest-grossing Hindi film ever with ₹860 crore net so far and stands fourth worldwide at ₹1,296 crore.