'Dhurandhar' breaks North American records, outshines 'Baahubali 2'
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, a period spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, is making waves globally.
The film stars Singh as agent Hamza Ali Mazari, with R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and newcomer Sara Arjun rounding out a strong ensemble cast.
Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar's blend of action and suspense has kept audiences hooked for six weeks straight.
In numbers:
Dhurandhar has set a new North American record for Indian films with $21 million in the US and Canada—beating Baahubali 2's $20.7 million and Kalki 2898 AD's $18.5 million.
Overseas earnings hit $32 million despite being restricted in the Middle East, making it number one in Australia and placing it 13th all-time among Indian films abroad.
Back home in India, it's now the highest-grossing Hindi film ever with ₹860 crore net so far and stands fourth worldwide at ₹1,296 crore.
Should you watch it?
If you're into fast-paced spy thrillers with big names and high stakes, Dhurandhar is worth your ticket.
Its record-breaking run shows that audiences are loving the mix of suspenseful storytelling and top-tier performances—so if you haven't caught it yet, this might be your weekend pick!