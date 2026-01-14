Mohanlal reveals 'Drishyam 3' release date

What to expect this time

Director Jeethu Joseph is back, and so are Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Siddique alongside Mohanlal. The movie picks up with Georgekutty's life after the events of the last film.

Also good to know: the Malayalam version gets released first, followed by a Hindi remake starring Ajay Devgn coming out October 2, 2026 (which happens to be his birthday).