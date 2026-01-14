Next Article
Mohanlal reveals 'Drishyam 3' release date
Entertainment
Big news for Drishyam fans: Mohanlal just announced that Drishyam 3 will hit theaters worldwide on April 2, 2026.
He dropped a moody teaser on social media, hinting at more suspense with the line, "Years passed. The past didn't."
The tagline—"The Past Never Stays Silent"—promises another twisty chapter in Georgekutty's story.
What to expect this time
Director Jeethu Joseph is back, and so are Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Siddique alongside Mohanlal. The movie picks up with Georgekutty's life after the events of the last film.
Also good to know: the Malayalam version gets released first, followed by a Hindi remake starring Ajay Devgn coming out October 2, 2026 (which happens to be his birthday).