Riteish-Vivek-Aftab's 'Mastiii 4' is coming to ZEE5 this January
Entertainment
The Mastiii franchise is back! Mastiii 4, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, drops on ZEE5 on January 1, 2026.
If you're into bold comedy and wild antics, this new chapter promises plenty of laughs right from your couch.
What to expect from 'Mastiii 4'
Sticking to its roots, Mastiii 4 brings more slapstick humor and over-the-top misunderstandings.
The film's signature mix of raunchy jokes and lively performances means fans can look forward to the same irreverent fun that made the series a hit—now just a click away.