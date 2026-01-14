Next Article
Rima Das's 'Not a Hero' set for Berlin Film Festival debut
Entertainment
Rima Das's new film, Not a Hero, will premiere at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival on February 14, 2026.
Selected for the Generation Kplus Competition, this marks her third Berlinale entry after Village Rockstars and Village Rockstars 2.
The festival lineup features films from around the world.
What's the film about?
Not a Hero follows a city boy who moves to his ancestral village and faces everything from grumpy relatives to wild local kids—and even a horse.
The story is all about finding courage through kindness and learning to adapt when life changes gears.
Who's in it?
Bhuman Bhargav Das (from Tora's Husband) stars alongside Sukanya Boruah and several non-professional actors, giving the film an authentic vibe that mirrors real-life experiences.