'Shrinking' S03: Michael J. Fox joins the cast alongside Harrison Ford Entertainment Jan 14, 2026

Apple TV+ is bringing back Shrinking for its third season on January 28, 2026, starting with a one-hour episode and wrapping up after 11 more weekly drops by April 8.

The series, created by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein, follows a therapist who shakes up the rules to help his clients—and himself—deal with loss.