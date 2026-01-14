'Shrinking' S03: Michael J. Fox joins the cast alongside Harrison Ford
Apple TV+ is bringing back Shrinking for its third season on January 28, 2026, starting with a one-hour episode and wrapping up after 11 more weekly drops by April 8.
The series, created by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein, follows a therapist who shakes up the rules to help his clients—and himself—deal with loss.
Who's in this season?
Jason Segel returns as the unconventional therapist, joined by Harrison Ford (Paul), Jessica Williams (Gaby), Christa Miller (Liz), Luke Tennie (Sean), Michael Urie (Brian), Lukita Maxwell (Alice), and Ted McGinley (Derek).
This time around, big names like Michael J. Fox, Jeff Daniels, Isabella Gomez, and Candice Bergen are joining in for some fresh energy.
What's new this season?
The latest trailer teases Jimmy adjusting to life as his daughter Alice prepares to leave for college—and gives us a first look at Michael J. Fox's character cracking jokes about haircuts.
Expect returning guest stars like Brett Goldstein as Louis and appearances from Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders too.