Chris Brown owes former housekeeper $13M after vicious dog attack
What's the story
A Los Angeles jury has ruled in favor of a housekeeper, Maria Avila, who was severely injured by a dog owned by singer Chris Brown. The incident occurred in 2020 when Avila was attacked by Hades, a 200-pound Caucasian shepherd, while she was out emptying trash. The jury on Tuesday (local time) ordered Brown and his company Black Pyramid LLC to pay $12.9 million for negligence. The attack left Avila severely disfigured and traumatized.
Additional compensation
Family members also awarded damages
The jury also awarded damages to Avila's family members. Her sister Patricia, who was also working at the house during the attack, received $8,85,000 for emotional distress. Additionally, Avila's husband Oscar Olivo was awarded $50,000. After the verdict, Patricia's attorney Michael C Murphy Jr expressed satisfaction with the outcome after five years of litigation against Brown. He told Billboard, "We are so happy for her and her family after everything they went through on that horrible day."
Legal proceedings
Brown's defense during trial
During the trial, Brown defended himself by saying that Hades was a guard dog and not his pet. He also claimed to have warned Avila and her sister about the dogs, but the housekeepers denied this, noting such conversation couldn't have taken place due to language differences. The singer admitted some responsibility before the trial began but later testified he had told them to go outside only when security was present.
Court proceedings
Brown fled the scene
Avila, who testified in Spanish with an interpreter, broke down while recalling the incident. She was left with severe scarring on her face and left arm alongside limited mobility. Brown testified he found Avila lying motionless in a pool of blood when he rushed down after hearing the dog growling. He followed his manager's advice to leave before first responders arrived as he was in shock. He then drove around for hours as his employees contacted the police.
Ongoing trials
Brown also facing assault charges in London
The dog mauling case is not the only legal trouble for Brown. He is also facing trial in London for an alleged "unprovoked attack" on music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle in 2023. The trial will begin on October 26, 2026. The singer was granted bail in January, allowing him to continue his stadium tour with Usher this year.