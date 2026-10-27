'Chrisley Knows Best' star Chrisley announces pregnancy and shares sonogram
Entertainment
Savannah Chrisley, best known from Chrisley Knows Best, just announced she's pregnant. They met in 2025 and became engaged in 2026.
Savannah shared the happy news on Instagram with sonogram photos, calling it "our sweetest blessing yet."
Chrisley calls fiance Jason her protector
Savannah opened up about how much Jason means to her, describing him as her "protector" and "safe place."
She thanked him for supporting her through pregnancy and talked about how their journey has taken them from tough times to building a family together.
Their relationship went public when she announced their engagement on her Unlocked podcast.