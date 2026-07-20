Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' grosses ₹73.19cr in India Day 3
Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, is off to a strong start at the Indian box office, earning ₹73.19 crore gross by Day three (July 19).
Day three brought in ₹21.90 crore net across nearly 9,200 shows, barely dipping from Day two's numbers.
With total net earnings at ₹61.30 crore so far, it's clear audiences are loving this epic adventure.
'The Odyssey' praised for Damon's Odysseus
Based on Homer's classic poem, The Odyssey features Matt Damon as Odysseus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope, alongside Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, and Charlize Theron.
Produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas under Syncopy, the film is getting praise for its emotional depth and standout performances.
News18 Showsha even gave it 4.5 stars for Damon's subtle take on Odysseus and a screenplay that treats war with care instead of spectacle.