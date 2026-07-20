Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' grosses ₹73.19cr in India Day 3

Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, is off to a strong start at the Indian box office, earning ₹73.19 crore gross by Day three (July 19).

Day three brought in ₹21.90 crore net across nearly 9,200 shows, barely dipping from Day two's numbers.

With total net earnings at ₹61.30 crore so far, it's clear audiences are loving this epic adventure.