'Christy': Sydney Sweeney shines as boxer Christy Martin in clip
Oct 21, 2025

Sydney Sweeney takes on the role of Christy Martin, a groundbreaking female boxer, in the new film "Christy."

A clip from the film gives a glimpse of Martin's rise in a male-dominated sport, her meetings with iconic promoter Don King, and the ups and downs of her relationship with her manager-turned-husband Jim.