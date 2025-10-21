'Christy': Sydney Sweeney shines as boxer Christy Martin in clip
Sydney Sweeney takes on the role of Christy Martin, a groundbreaking female boxer, in the new film "Christy."
A clip from the film gives a glimpse of Martin's rise in a male-dominated sport, her meetings with iconic promoter Don King, and the ups and downs of her relationship with her manager-turned-husband Jim.
Who is Christy Martin?
Nicknamed the Coal Miner's Daughter, Martin was the first woman signed by Don King and racked up an impressive 49 wins with 32 knockouts.
After surviving a violent attack by her then-husband in 2010, Martin became a strong voice against domestic violence.
Release date and more about the film
After its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, "Christy" is set for a November 7, 2025 release.
Sweeney also co-produced the film and worked closely with Martin to make sure her story feels real and true.