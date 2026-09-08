'CIA' season 2 returns October 5 with Napier revealed alive

CBS's CIA, the spin-off of FBI, is back for season two on October 5.

This time, FBI agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) and CIA officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis) face new threats, and some big twists.

The story picks up after Colin has found out his partner Toni Napier (Angela Sarafyan), who he thought was dead, is actually alive and in CIA custody after she attempted to clean up the mole network within Pyramid Security.