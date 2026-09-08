'CIA' season 2 returns October 5 with Napier revealed alive
CBS's CIA, the spin-off of FBI, is back for season two on October 5.
This time, FBI agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) and CIA officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis) face new threats, and some big twists.
The story picks up after Colin has found out his partner Toni Napier (Angela Sarafyan), who he thought was dead, is actually alive and in CIA custody after she attempted to clean up the mole network within Pyramid Security.
Glass and Goodman struggle, cast returns
Season two dives into the fallout from these surprises: Colin struggles with Toni's betrayal while trying to find himself again, and Bill rethinks his path after turning down a promotion.
Expect familiar faces like Natalee Linez returning as CIA analyst Gina Gosian, Necar Zadegan reprising her role as CIA Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, and Angela Sarafyan as a recurring cast member in season 2 as Toni.
Plus, showrunner Mike Weiss hints at fresh characters joining the CIA squad.