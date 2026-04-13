After Sundar C, Cibi Chakaravarthi quits Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173'?

Initially, Sundar C was announced as the director of Thalaivar 173, but he stepped down shortly after. Later, Kamal Haasan confirmed his exit from the project and announced that Chakaravarthi, known for Sivakarthikeyan's Don, would take over the directorial duties. However, reports now suggest that Chakaravarthi has also left the project.

New director

Ashwath Marimuthu reportedly in talks to take over

As per industry sources, Ashwath Marimuthu, who directed Dragon, is in talks to helm Thalaivar 173. The pre-production work was reportedly progressing with plans to start shooting by late April under Chakaravarthi's direction. However, the recent change in directors has raised concerns among fans about potential delays. The lack of official updates from Raaj Kamal Films International has further added to the uncertainty surrounding the project. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2.