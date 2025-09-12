Cillian Murphy clears Voldemort casting rumors in 'Harry Potter' series Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Cillian Murphy has cleared up the buzz—he's not playing Voldemort in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series.

On a recent podcast, he shared that his kids showed him the online rumors, but he said, "No," and admitted it would be really hard to follow Ralph Fiennes, calling him "an absolute acting legend."