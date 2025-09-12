Next Article
Cillian Murphy clears Voldemort casting rumors in 'Harry Potter' series
Cillian Murphy has cleared up the buzz—he's not playing Voldemort in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series.
On a recent podcast, he shared that his kids showed him the online rumors, but he said, "No," and admitted it would be really hard to follow Ralph Fiennes, calling him "an absolute acting legend."
Meanwhile, here's the cast of the upcoming 'Harry Potter' series
Set to premiere in 2027, the new Harry Potter series will feature fresh faces: Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron.
Murphy even joked about being attached to his nose—a playful nod to Voldemort's look.
The show is directed by Mark Mylod and written by Francesca Gardiner.