CinemaCon revives Kilmer via AI 'As deep as the grave'

Kilmer's AI role exceeds 1 hour

Kilmer's AI avatar isn't just a quick cameo. He's front and center for over one hour of screen time, even showing up as a young Top Gun-era version of himself.

The film follows Ann Axtell Morris, an archeologist who helped shape Native American history.

In the trailer, digital Kilmer delivers the line: "Don't fear the dead and don't fear me," making this high-tech tribute feel surprisingly heartfelt.