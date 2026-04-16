CinemaCon revives Kilmer via AI 'As deep as the grave'
Entertainment
The trailer for As Deep as the Grave just dropped at CinemaCon, and it's turning heads for bringing Val Kilmer back to life on screen using AI.
With his family's blessing, Kilmer appears as Father Fintan, his digital self stepping into the spotlight.
Kilmer's AI role exceeds 1 hour
Kilmer's AI avatar isn't just a quick cameo. He's front and center for over one hour of screen time, even showing up as a young Top Gun-era version of himself.
The film follows Ann Axtell Morris, an archeologist who helped shape Native American history.
In the trailer, digital Kilmer delivers the line: "Don't fear the dead and don't fear me," making this high-tech tribute feel surprisingly heartfelt.