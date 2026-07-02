Pratik Shah has apologized

'Ashamed': Cinematographer Pratik Shah apologizes over sexual misconduct allegations

By Isha Sharma 03:43 pm Jul 02, 202603:43 pm

What's the story

Cinematographer Pratik Shah, who has worked on projects such as Homebound, Jubilee, and CTRL, has issued a public apology for sexual misconduct allegations. The accusations were made by several women in May 2025. In his statement to The Hollywood Reporter India, he expressed deep remorse and took full responsibility for his actions. He also revealed that he has been in therapy and sober for over a year as part of his rehabilitation process.