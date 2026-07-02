'Ashamed': Cinematographer Pratik Shah apologizes over sexual misconduct allegations
What's the story
Cinematographer Pratik Shah, who has worked on projects such as Homebound, Jubilee, and CTRL, has issued a public apology for sexual misconduct allegations. The accusations were made by several women in May 2025. In his statement to The Hollywood Reporter India, he expressed deep remorse and took full responsibility for his actions. He also revealed that he has been in therapy and sober for over a year as part of his rehabilitation process.
Apology details
'I am deeply remorseful for the mistakes I made'
Shah said, "I want to address the online allegations made against me last year. I am deeply remorseful for the mistakes I made and the hurt that I have caused, both in my professional interactions and in my past personal relationships." "Looking back, I recognize that I allowed the increasing attention and growth of my career to cloud my judgment, leading to actions that were self-centered and wrong."
Self-defense
'The breakdown of my reputation and relationships...'
Shah revealed that his first instinct was to defend himself publicly when the allegations were made. He added, "However, I soon realized that arguing details did not change the reality of my mistakes." "The breakdown of my reputation and relationships was the direct result of my own poor choices, and I take full responsibility for the shame and pain I brought upon my family, friends, and collaborators."
Rehabilitation
'I am truly sorry and ashamed'
Shah further added, "Over the past year, I have been working on myself through weekly therapy to address the root causes of my behavior and realign my actions with my core values." "I have also achieved over a year of continuous sobriety, which remains an active part of my ongoing rehabilitation. I know none of this excuses the past. For that, I am truly sorry and ashamed."
Background
Allegations were 1st revealed by filmmaker Abhinav Singh
The allegations against Shah were first brought to light by filmmaker Abhinav Singh, who described him as "emotionally abusive" and "highly manipulative." His revelation led nearly 20 women to come forward with similar experiences. Following the controversy, Shah reportedly deactivated his Instagram account last year. He was also dropped from Rajkummar Rao's upcoming Sourav Ganguly biopic after the accusations surfaced. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.
Previous allegations
Previous case involving Shah
THR India had reported earlier that Shah's conduct was also under scrutiny five years ago when a young cinematographer accused him of soliciting a nude photograph from her. A source close to the Indian Women Cinematographers' Collective (IWCC) confirmed that he had apologized at the time.