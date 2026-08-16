CINTAA turmoil as Singh alleges dissolution, Dhillon and Kolhapure deny
CINTAA, the big group for TV and film actors, is caught up in drama after several executive members quit, citing allegations of unilateral decision-making and calls for fresh elections.
Upasana Singh claimed the committee was dissolved, but President Poonam Dhillon says that's not true.
She and General Secretary Padmini Kolhapure insist they're still working for their members.
Kolhapure blames misread Marathi phrase
Kolhapure called Singh's claims "The past EC members and Upasana Singh created a huge misunderstanding," pointing out Singh kept acting as general secretary even after saying the committee was dissolved.
The confusion seems to come from a misunderstanding of an official letter, Kolhapure said; some people misread the Marathi word "sthagit kiya."
She emphasized that over 400 members showed up at a recent meeting, proving people are still engaged.
Kolhapure wrapped it up by saying, "CINTAA will continue to function with transparency, adherence to its Constitution and respect for the collective mandate of its members."