'Citadel' returns: When, where to watch Priyanka's action thriller

Plot details

This is what will happen in S02

The second season of Citadel will continue to follow elite operatives Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas), along with Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci). They are former agents of Citadel, an independent spy agency that was destroyed by Manticore. The trio is pulled back into action when a new threat emerges, forcing them to recruit a team of new operatives for a mission that could reshape humanity.