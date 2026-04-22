'Citadel' returns: When, where to watch Priyanka's action thriller
What's the story
The wait is finally over! Prime Video has officially announced the premiere date for the second season of its global franchise, Citadel. The action-packed original series, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, will return on May 6. The announcement was made along with a thrilling trailer that promises an adrenaline-fueled ride in the upcoming season.
Plot details
This is what will happen in S02
The second season of Citadel will continue to follow elite operatives Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas), along with Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci). They are former agents of Citadel, an independent spy agency that was destroyed by Manticore. The trio is pulled back into action when a new threat emerges, forcing them to recruit a team of new operatives for a mission that could reshape humanity.
Cast and crew
Cast and crew of the show
The second season of Citadel will see the return of Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings. The cast has also been expanded with new additions such as Jack Reynor (Hutch), Matt Berry (Franke Sharpe), and Lina El Arabi (Celine). Other notable newcomers include Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham. The show is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo brothers' AGBO, with Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes serving as executive producers for AGBO.