'Citadel' S02 premieres on Wednesday

'Citadel' S02 drops today: When, where to watch on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:50 am May 06, 202611:50 am

What's the story

The second season of the much-awaited spy thriller series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, is finally set to premiere. The show, produced by the Russo brothers, will be available on Prime Video in India from 12:30pm IST on Wednesday. Unlike its first season, which was released weekly, all seven episodes of this season will be dropped at once.