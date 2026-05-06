'Citadel' S02 drops today: When, where to watch on OTT
What's the story
The second season of the much-awaited spy thriller series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, is finally set to premiere. The show, produced by the Russo brothers, will be available on Prime Video in India from 12:30pm IST on Wednesday. Unlike its first season, which was released weekly, all seven episodes of this season will be dropped at once.
Show synopsis
This is what 'Citadel' is all about
The official synopsis of Citadel reads, "Citadel is a heart-racing spy thriller following Mason Kane (Madden), Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci)-elite operatives of a legendary agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless network backed by the world's most powerful families." "When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity."
Production details
Cast and crew of the show
In addition to Chopra Jonas and Madden, Citadel Season 2 will also feature Lesley Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe, and Lina El Arabi as Celine. Other new faces include Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham. The show is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO with David Weil as the showrunner/director/executive producer.