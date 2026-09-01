Clarkson reveals aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis, recovering and urging screening
Jeremy Clarkson, the well-known TV presenter, has shared that he was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer earlier this year.
After undergoing high-intensity focused ultrasound and two emergency surgeries, he's feeling well and looking forward to more years ahead.
Clarkson stressed how crucial early screening is, saying, "This is why I have to say to everybody who's reading this, please, please, please go and get checked. It's not uncomfortable, it's not undignified. And it's a no-brainer,"
Clarkson said at the time. "I did, and that's why I'm sitting here talking to you 11 months down the line."
Clarkson credits early detection, relaxes diet
Clarkson credits early detection for saving him from further complications.
While he relaxed the low-fat, protein-rich diet that he adopted while prioritizing his health, he's not giving up on enjoying life.
As Jeremy Clarkson put it: "But the truth is, there has to be some joy in life as well. And not drinking and not eating a pork chop means that there is less joy in life, and I haven't worked my arse off for 40 years to have no joy in my old age. So I'm having joy in my old age."