Clarkson reveals aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis, recovering and urging screening

Jeremy Clarkson, the well-known TV presenter, has shared that he was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer earlier this year.

After undergoing high-intensity focused ultrasound and two emergency surgeries, he's feeling well and looking forward to more years ahead.

Clarkson stressed how crucial early screening is, saying, "This is why I have to say to everybody who's reading this, please, please, please go and get checked. It's not uncomfortable, it's not undignified. And it's a no-brainer,"

Clarkson said at the time. "I did, and that's why I'm sitting here talking to you 11 months down the line."