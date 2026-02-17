Inside the puzzling fate of Netflix's 'Class' Season 2

Netflix 's Hindi adaptation of the Spanish series Elite, titled Class, never received its second season despite an official renewal back in 2023. There were indications that things weren't rolling out for a while, though. Actor Ayesha Kanga told Financial Express in October last year, "It's only bad news," adding that the second season of Class is "not happening." So, what went wrong?

Renewal announcement 'Class' was renewed for Season 2 a month after premiere The show hit Netflix in February 2023 and was a success across India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Netflix announced a second season of Class on March 6, 2023. The show focused on the chaotic integration of three working-class students into a private high school catering to wealthy families. It starred relatively unknown actors such as Piyush Khati, Madhyama Segal, Cwaayal Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Chintan Rachchh, Kanga, Moses Koul, and Gurfateh Pirzada, among others.

Cancelation confirmation Pirzada shared a post regarding the same Further confirming Kanga's statement, Pirzada shared a post on his Instagram account on February 5. "Unfortunately we could not give you another season because life usually has other plans...I still remember it was the last week of 2024 when I heard the news of Class being canceled and I came down with a high fever and thought not again...not another one of my projects getting shelved."

Advertisement