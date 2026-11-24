'Clayface' grosses $66.2 million, 5th among this year's North America horrors
DC's Clayface just climbed to the fifth spot among this year's highest-grossing horror films in North America, pulling in $66.2 million so far.
Even after a dip in weekend earnings, it's still playing in over 1,000 theaters and has already outperformed Insidious: Out Of The Further.
'Clayface' $126.2 million worldwide, China Nov 27
Globally, Clayface has made $126.2 million and is set for its China release on November 27.
It's getting lots of love online too, with an 8.0 audience rating on Douban, higher than recent DC movies like The Batman.
The film follows Matt Hagen, a Hollywood actor whose life takes a wild turn after a mob boss leaves him disfigured and desperate for a fix.