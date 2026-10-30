Cleric issues fatwa against Ali Khan over Kedarnath temple visit
Entertainment
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is in the spotlight after an Islamic cleric from Uttar Pradesh issued a fatwa against her for visiting Kedarnath Temple.
Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi called her temple visit haram under Sharia law, saying Muslims should not take part in rituals of other religions.
He has asked Sara to apologize and seek forgiveness.
Razvi calls other faith rituals shirk
Razvi explained that participating in another religion's rituals counts as shirk.
His comments came after photos of Sara at the temple surfaced online.