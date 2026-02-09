Brad Pitt's 'Cliff Booth' gets first teaser during SuperBowl
What's the story
The first teaser for Netflix's upcoming film The Adventures of Cliff Booth was unveiled during the Super Bowl on February 8 (US time). The date is significant as it marks the anniversary of a date mentioned in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, February 8, 1969, when characters Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) and Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) sat down at the bar in Musso's. Simply a coincidence?
Trailer highlights
Teaser shows Booth's life after 'Once Upon a Time...'
The teaser trailer, which hasn't been officially released yet, gives a glimpse into Booth's life after the events of Once Upon a Time... In the footage, Booth is seen admitting to Elizabeth Debicki's character that he assisted Dalton in dealing with "hippie intruders." The rest of the trailer is a montage of scenes set to Peter Gunn's theme music, showing Booth and Debicki's characters walking between buildings and other action-packed sequences.
Film details
Film based on Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time...' novel
The Adventures of Cliff Booth is based on Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: A Novel. The film delves deeper into the character of Booth, exploring his life as a Hollywood studio fixer in the 1970s. Pitt leads an ensemble cast that includes Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Scott Caan, and Carla Gugino. David Fincher directs from a script by Tarantino.
Director's choice
Why Tarantino didn't direct 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth'
Despite writing the script for The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Tarantino chose not to direct the film. He explained his decision on The Church of Tarantino podcast, saying, "I love this script, but I'm still walking down the same ground I've already walked... It just kind of unenthused me." The film is reportedly set to be released in select theaters before streaming on Netflix.