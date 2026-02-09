Brad Pitt's 'Cliff Booth' gets first teaser during SuperBowl

The first teaser for Netflix 's upcoming film The Adventures of Cliff Booth was unveiled during the Super Bowl on February 8 (US time). The date is significant as it marks the anniversary of a date mentioned in Quentin Tarantino 's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, February 8, 1969, when characters Cliff Booth ( Brad Pitt ) and Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) sat down at the bar in Musso's. Simply a coincidence?

Trailer highlights Teaser shows Booth's life after 'Once Upon a Time...' The teaser trailer, which hasn't been officially released yet, gives a glimpse into Booth's life after the events of Once Upon a Time... In the footage, Booth is seen admitting to Elizabeth Debicki's character that he assisted Dalton in dealing with "hippie intruders." The rest of the trailer is a montage of scenes set to Peter Gunn's theme music, showing Booth and Debicki's characters walking between buildings and other action-packed sequences.

Film details Film based on Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time...' novel The Adventures of Cliff Booth is based on Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: A Novel. The film delves deeper into the character of Booth, exploring his life as a Hollywood studio fixer in the 1970s. Pitt leads an ensemble cast that includes Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Scott Caan, and Carla Gugino. David Fincher directs from a script by Tarantino.

