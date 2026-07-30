George, Amal Clooney evacuate French home amid Europe wildfires

The Clooneys announced their evacuation in a letter to the mayor of Brignoles, Didier Bremond.

The letter read, "At this point...we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment."

"As we evacuate Brignoles, we want to emphasize 2 things...first, we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second, that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community."