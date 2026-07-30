George, Amal Clooney evacuate French home amid Europe wildfires
What's the story
Hollywood actor George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, have been forced to evacuate their home in Brignoles, southeastern France, reported People. The evacuation comes as wildfires continue to rage across Europe, including Spain and Italy. The couple lives with their nine-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region of southeastern France. Their home is currently located in one of the many areas affected by these raging fires.
Community commitment
The couple's letter to Brignoles mayor
The Clooneys announced their evacuation in a letter to the mayor of Brignoles, Didier Bremond.
The letter read, "At this point...we have no idea whether our beautiful home makes it through this terrible moment."
"As we evacuate Brignoles, we want to emphasize 2 things...first, we hope you and the people of our city are safe and second, that Amal and I are committed to making sure that whatever happens to our village, we are part of this community."
Widespread destruction
Wildfires in France, Spain, and Greece
The wildfires in France are currently four times the size of Paris, according to the Associated Press.
In the Gironde region of France alone, around 224,000 people have been evacuated. Another 3,000 people were evacuated from the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region where the Clooneys live.
Meanwhile, at least 63,152 people have been evacuated in Spain due to these devastating fires.
The situation is equally dire in Greece, where two firefighters have lost their lives due to the raging wildfires, per Reuters.
French farm life
The couple's life in France
The Clooneys have a primary residence at their farm in France.
In an October 2025 interview with Esquire, Clooney spoke about their life there, saying, "A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm... But now, for them [kids], it's like-they're not on their iPads, you know?... They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in."
The couple also owns homes in Lake Como (Italy), Kentucky (near Clooney's family), and England.
Clooney's life
Clooney's 'normal life' on their farm
In another interview with The New York Times last year, the veteran actor shared, "Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life."
"Now I find myself back in that life. I drive a tractor and all those things. It's the best chance at a normal life."
Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in Jay Kelly on Netflix.