Close and Scott to receive honorary Oscars at Governors Awards
Entertainment
Glenn Close and Ridley Scott are finally getting their due: both will receive honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards on November 15, 2026.
The Academy is celebrating them for shaping cinema over decades, even though neither has won a competitive Oscar despite multiple nominations.
Norman Vachon and Koffler named honorees
Animator Floyd Norman (Disney's first Black animator behind classics like The Jungle Book), plus producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler (known for Boys Don't Cry and Past Lives), are also being recognized.
Last year's honors went to Tom Cruise and Dolly Parton, so it's a pretty legendary group.